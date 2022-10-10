Fans spot Rashmika Mandanna sporting Vijay Deverakonda’s sunglasses in Maldives, see photos

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, took to Instagram and dropped fresh new pictures where she is seen posing by the poolside. Fans, however, have found proof that supports their claim that the actor is currently with Vijay Deverakonda.

In the picture, Rashmika can be seen wearing the same sunglasses as Vijay did when he was spotted with Rashmika at the airport a few days ago. One of the fans took to the comment section and wrote, “Did Vijay Deverakonda take the picture,” while another wrote, “U robbed devarakonda goggles.” Another fan took to Twitter and wrote, “Rashmika is wearing Vijay’s shades which He wore at the airport yesterday. That means ViRosh are in Maldives.”

Rashmika is wearing Vijay’s shades which He wore at the airport yesterday 🙈. That means ViRosh are in Maldives 🥳❤️🥺#Virosh #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/te9w67M0hH — Tisha Creations (@tsxcreations_) October 8, 2022

Rashmika and Vijay have been tightlipped about their relationship. The rumored couple on multiple occasions have denied being in a relationship and have said that they are fond of each other.

In a recent interview with News18, Rashmika opened up about the rumours and said, “I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance, we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded.”

On the work front, Rashmika recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye opposite Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Kapoor. As for Vijay, the actor was last seen in the film Liger opposite Ananya Panday.