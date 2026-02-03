Fans spot ‘evidence’ of Ranveer Singh’s three-van demand in Dhurandhar end credits

The teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped today, giving fans their first glimpse into the sequel of the Ranveer Singh starrer. While attention is now shifting to the sequel, Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations, especially after its OTT release on January 30. Fans are still glued to screens, rewatching every frame, hunting for hidden clues, coming up with various theories and discussing the film’s twists and character arcs.

And now, fans have turned their attention to the end credits, specifically, the vendor transportation section. They spotted three separate entries: “Hamza Van,” “Hamza Staff Van,” and “Hamza Normal Van.” Social media quickly linked these to Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza Ali Mazari in the film, bringing back the long-standing discussion about his on-set vehicles.

And now, fans have turned their attention to the end credits, specifically, the vendor transportation section. They spotted three separate entries: "Hamza Van," "Hamza Staff Van," and "Hamza Normal Van." Social media quickly linked these to Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza Ali Mazari in the film, bringing back the long-standing discussion about his on-set vehicles.

Ranveer Singh’s vanity vans

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter had reported that Ranveer Singh requires three vanity vans when he’s on a shoot schedule – one for his personal use, a gym van, and one for his private chef.

The same report also claimed that the average maintenance cost of a van is around Rs 10-15 lakh. Talking about the cost of a van, a top-tier ‘super van’, which has multi-room set-ups with expanding living space, can cost around Rs 2-3 crore. A high end custom van, with Italian marble, luxury recliners and gym equipment costs around Rs 75 lakh-1 crore. A mid-range van with sofas, small pantry, a modest washroom and a television can cost around Rs 35-50 lakh. And a basic van, with just a dressing space and an air conditioner costs around Rs 15-20 lakh.

Bollywood star booted from a South Indian film because of his entourage demands

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, in his an appearance on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, had also talked about a Bollywood star who had signed a South Indian movie, shown up on set to shoot, but was quietly fired after the producer discovered that he would be hit with massive hidden costs due to the star’s entourage demands.

The filmmaker said, “I’ll tell you something very funny. This particular actor signed a film down south. He went for the shoot, and they went to the location, which is a studio. And suddenly, the producer finds that there are these six vans from Bombay, and he’s like, ‘Boss, I didn’t hire six actors’. See, to a certain level, you indulge. Fine. But then he was told, ‘Yeh saab ka vans hai, aur yeh raato raat Bombay se aaya hai, aapka ek din bach gaya (These are sir’s vans, and they’ve been brought in overnight from Mumbai, so you saved a day).’”

Gupta added, “The producer was furious. He wanted to give every gaali. They packed up that day, and they told the actor, ‘Sir, next three days there is a problem with the location; you return to Mumbai and we’ll tell you when to come back’. The minute that actor got on the flight, he called all the drivers and said ‘f**k off’. They scrapped the film! The producer scrapped the film. He said, ‘We don’t do this. Inform us. Ask us. You can’t just bring six vans and send a bill of Rs 18 lakh.’”

While Sanjay Gupta didn’t reveal the actor’s name, speculation pointed toward Ranveer Singh, who was supposed to do filmmaker Prasanth Varma’s film Rakshas but eventually backed out, reportedly due to creative differences.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser leaves fans underwhelmed

Back to the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser has left some fans underwhelmed. Many noted its similarity to the post-credit scenes of the first film, hoping for fresher content. The teaser introduces a younger version of Ranveer Singh’s character, providing a glimpse into Hamza Mazari’s early life. It shows Hamza Mazari asserting control over Lyari, signalling his rise to power. The espionage thriller promises to explore his journey even before he officially becomes a spy.

Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19 and will hit screens in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.