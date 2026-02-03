Fans spot ‘evidence’ of Ranveer Singh’s three-van demand in Dhurandhar end credits

Dhurandhar 2 teaser is out, but fans are still hooked on Dhurandhar streaming now on Netflix, dissecting every scene—and Ranveer Singh’s triple vanity vans in the credits have sparked fresh buzz online.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 09:01 PM IST
DhurandharDhurandhar is streaming on Netflix.
Make us preferred source on Google

The teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped today, giving fans their first glimpse into the sequel of the Ranveer Singh starrer. While attention is now shifting to the sequel, Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations, especially after its OTT release on January 30. Fans are still glued to screens, rewatching every frame, hunting for hidden clues, coming up with various theories and discussing the film’s twists and character arcs.

And now, fans have turned their attention to the end credits, specifically, the vendor transportation section. They spotted three separate entries: “Hamza Van,” “Hamza Staff Van,” and “Hamza Normal Van.” Social media quickly linked these to Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza Ali Mazari in the film, bringing back the long-standing discussion about his on-set vehicles.

Ranveer Singh’s vanity vans

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter had reported that Ranveer Singh requires three vanity vans when he’s on a shoot schedule – one for his personal use, a gym van, and one for his private chef.

The same report also claimed that the average maintenance cost of a van is around Rs 10-15 lakh. Talking about the cost of a van, a top-tier ‘super van’, which has multi-room set-ups with expanding living space, can cost around Rs 2-3 crore. A high end custom van, with Italian marble, luxury recliners and gym equipment costs around Rs 75 lakh-1 crore. A mid-range van with sofas, small pantry, a modest washroom and a television can cost around Rs 35-50 lakh. And a basic van, with just a dressing space and an air conditioner costs around Rs 15-20 lakh.

Bollywood star booted from a South Indian film because of his entourage demands

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, in his an appearance on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, had also talked about a Bollywood star who had signed a South Indian movie, shown up on set to shoot, but was quietly fired after the producer discovered that he would be hit with massive hidden costs due to the star’s entourage demands.

The filmmaker said, “I’ll tell you something very funny. This particular actor signed a film down south. He went for the shoot, and they went to the location, which is a studio. And suddenly, the producer finds that there are these six vans from Bombay, and he’s like, ‘Boss, I didn’t hire six actors’. See, to a certain level, you indulge. Fine. But then he was told, ‘Yeh saab ka vans hai, aur yeh raato raat Bombay se aaya hai, aapka ek din bach gaya (These are sir’s vans, and they’ve been brought in overnight from Mumbai, so you saved a day).’”

Gupta added, “The producer was furious. He wanted to give every gaali. They packed up that day, and they told the actor, ‘Sir, next three days there is a problem with the location; you return to Mumbai and we’ll tell you when to come back’. The minute that actor got on the flight, he called all the drivers and said ‘f**k off’. They scrapped the film! The producer scrapped the film. He said, ‘We don’t do this. Inform us. Ask us. You can’t just bring six vans and send a bill of Rs 18 lakh.’”

While Sanjay Gupta didn’t reveal the actor’s name, speculation pointed toward Ranveer Singh, who was supposed to do filmmaker Prasanth Varma’s film Rakshas but eventually backed out, reportedly due to creative differences.

Story continues below this ad

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser leaves fans underwhelmed

Back to the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser has left some fans underwhelmed. Many noted its similarity to the post-credit scenes of the first film, hoping for fresher content. The teaser introduces a younger version of Ranveer Singh’s character, providing a glimpse into Hamza Mazari’s early life. It shows Hamza Mazari asserting control over Lyari, signalling his rise to power. The espionage thriller promises to explore his journey even before he officially becomes a spy.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19 and will hit screens in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look
Dhurandhar
'Like a daily soap': Balika Vadhu star slams Shark Tank India 5 for 'dramatizing' her pitch
Neha Marda and Sumit Marda on Shark Tank India 5 experience
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
manipur cm
Trusted Biren man turned key critic: Meet Manipur’s next CM?
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement