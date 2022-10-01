Fans compare Malaika Arora with Shehnaaz Gill as she dances on the ramp at fashion show. Watch video

Malaika Arora and fashion go hand-in-hand, and the television personality recently appeared as the showstopper at a fashion show in Mumbai. Malaika turned muse for designer Gopi Vaid and walked the ramp in a yellow traditional outfit.

She also danced with the rest of the models at the end of the show. Most of the fans loved Malaika’s look and dance as they complimented her in the comments section. One fan wrote, “I love every facial expressions she made in this video.” Another fan wrote, “Shee iss soooo gorgeous.”

However, Shehnaaz Gill fans were quick to compare her ramp walk with Shehnaaz’s debut walk. One fan wrote, “All tv and bollywood try to become shehnaaz gill but shehnaaz gill is only one and she is lioness,” another wrote, “@shehnaazgill trending ..She as per me is the actual one who brought life on a ramp walk by showing her moves n I can clearly see the trend is getting followed now by Malaika n soon many.”

Shehnaaz had recently walked the ramp at a bridal fashion show in Gujarat. The actor, who was making her ramp debut, danced to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song “Akhiyan De Samne”. Sharing the video, she took to Instagram and wrote, “Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable.”