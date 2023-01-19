Fans say Madhuri Dixit did justice to Anushka Sharma’s ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ dance from Qala: ‘You were made for this song’

Bollywood’s ‘dhak-dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit Nene has Anushka Sharma’s recreated the “Ghodey Pe Sawaar” dance from the film Qala. Social media is awash with “Ghodey Pe Sawaar”, “Shauq”, and other songs from Qala, and Madhuri has hopped on the trend.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Balma ghodey pe kyu sawar hai?#wednesday #wednesdaymood #ghodeypesawaar #trendingreels #reelsinstagram #explorepage.”

After Madhuri Dixit dropped the video on Instagram, fans flocked to the comments section and called her ‘beautiful’ and ‘expression queen’. Others compared her to Anushka and said that Maja Ma actor did a better job. One of the fans wrote, “You were perfect for the song in this movie🙌 I like Anushka but she didn’t do justice to the song.” Others said “You were made for this song” and “Aap kuch bhi karteen hain, uss ki baat hee kuch aur hoti hai. Hamesha Shaandaar!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Qala, which stars Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee, is produced by Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma. Anushka had a cameo in the film with “Ghodey Pe Sawaar”.

A few days ago, Madhuri Dixit also recreated the viral “Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja” dance video. The actor always keeps up with social media trends. She has also danced on songs like Beyonce’s “Cuff It” and “Jiggle Jiggle”.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the OTT film Maja Ma, which was helmed by Anand Tiwari. The film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh.