Fans praise Dulquer Salmaan’s performance in Chup: ‘Hits it out of the park’

R Balki’s Chup is all set to release in theatres this Friday but before the film opens to the public, the makers arranged for a few screenings for a limited audience across 11 cities. Calling it ‘Chup Public Free View’, the makers promoted it as a screening that is being held for the audience even before film critics as it connects with the movie’s theme.

The makers shared a video from the film’s ‘free view’ on their social media handles. After the screening, fans praised the movie’s concept and Dulquer Salmaan’s performance.

“#Chup is hands down THE BEST hindi film I’ve seen this year. It was thrilling , engaging and had a very unique concept which is also very much relevant in today’s time. #DulquerSalman absolutely steals the show with his power-packed performance. #ChupPublicFreeView. Kudos to the makers for the initiative of holding free public previews which shows that more than that of critics, it’s the audience’s feedback which matters the most. Everyone do not miss it at any cost! Go see it at the theaters and support good cinema,” read one tweet thread.

“Chup! = Speechless😍.. As always Extraordinary performance @dulQuer,” read another tweet. Another fan wrote, “️@dulQuer hits it out of the park. Never liked the word PAN INDIA , but yeah here’s he doing the thing like a KING 🔥♥️ #ChupPublicFreeView #Chup Chup!!!! & watch it this Friday ♥️🔥.”

Chup also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film releases in theatres on National Cinema Day where many cinema chains across the country are offering tickets for just Rs 75. The movie will face competition from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra as it has been performing well at the box office since the last two weeks.