Eagle-eyed fans spot Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur together at Diwali party, spark romance rumours

Karan Johar being Karan Johar, once again tried playing cupid on the show Koffee With Karan Season 7. This time, Karan tried sparking a romance between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, after he spotted them together at his 50th birthday bash.

Ananya, however, did not respond to the rumours and the matter was forgotten. Now, after a month since the show aired, Ananya and Aditya were spotted in the background in a photo featuring Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Kriti Sanon at the latter’s Diwali bash. The picture was originally posted by Neha Dhupia on her Instagram handle. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Ananya and Aditya engrossed in a conversation even though Ananya’s back is to the camera.

Fans took to the comment section of a paparazzi post and said, “khabar pakki nahin hai abhi (The news is not confirmed?).” Another fan replied and said, “ho jaye gi …. don’t worry (It will get confirmed don’t worry). Fans also tagged them as ‘beautiful’ and ‘nice’ couple.

On “Koffee With Karan, the host asked Ananya about her ‘newest’ crush. Within second, Ananya said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.” He then questioned her about her relationship status, to which Ananya said she’s ‘single’.

Ananya’s ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan was also spotted at Kriti’s Diwali bash. The ‘Liger’ actor opted for a golden lehenga, while Aditya was sporting a black kurta. The duo arrived separately and posed for the cameras.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav in the lead. She also has the sequel of Dream Girl in the pipeline.