Fans hail Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s decision to co-parent Azad after divorce, Pooja Bhatt says ‘nothing new about co-parenting’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s decision to part their ways after staying in a marriage for 15 years has shocked many. The announcement of their divorce was made through a statement from the couple on Saturday.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” Aamir and Kiran’s joint statement read.

This is graceful. Divorce is graceful. Instead of making lives toxic, painful, it’s better to part ways. Indian society should see divorces as healthy affairs than with the stigma. https://t.co/GzGmKSKbZ5 — 🚜 | ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ | Prasad | New Dad 👶🙇 | 🚜 (@Manjina_Hani) July 3, 2021

When I saw this,I felt like whaaaaatttt??? They might have problem that we really can’t predict.Everything everyone who looks nice doesn’t always mean that he/she’s really nice. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png No one should suffer in life,if you’re not happy together, just seperate , it’s easy and it’s OKAY! https://t.co/cT8OYY5cJf — N N Khanam 🇵🇸 (@nnigarkhanam) July 3, 2021

Hina Khan reacted on the news of Aamir Khan’s divorce. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram) Hina Khan reacted on the news of Aamir Khan’s divorce. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan shared her point of view on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s join statement. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

While some fans trolled Aamir and Kiran for their decision, some hailed how the couple has decided to “co-parent” their son Azad Khan.

ALSO READ | After 15 years together, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan announce divorce

On Sunday, Pooja Bhatt shared her opinion on co-parenting and stated how there is nothing new about it. She tweeted, “Nothing new about co-parenting even after one decides to part ways as husband & wife.” The actor-filmmaker spoke about how “relationships are not made/un-made on paper. They are written on one’s heart.”

Most marriages end badly. The ones that don’t are looked upon as an anomaly. People understand and accept bitterness & hate more than they do largesse and compassion. Which is why most people rather live a lie than face the truth about themselves & a relationship they are in. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 4, 2021

Bhatt also mentioned how “maintaining a relationship based on respect through & even after a marriage ends requires integrity. Few manage that.” “Most marriages end badly. The ones that don’t are looked upon as an anomaly. People understand and accept bitterness & hate more than they do largesse and compassion. Which is why most people rather live a lie than face the truth about themselves & a relationship they are in,” Pooja’s full post read.

Pooja’s tweets were shared hours after Kiran and Aamir revealed their decision end their marriage. In their statement, however, Aamir and Kiran made clear that the two will continue to collaborate for projects that they feel passionate about and requested their well-wishers to see the divorce not as an end but “as the start of a new journey.”