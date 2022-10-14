scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Fans decode the reason why Shehnaaz Gill has dropped a music video today, watch

Shehnaaz Gill drops a new video where she is seen singing the song Hasi from Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi's Hamari Adhuri Kahani.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill will next be seen in films with Salman Khan and John Abraham. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/ Instagram)

In a new video, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill returns with her calming voice as she sings the song “Hasi” from Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Shehnaaz is sporting a brown top with a minimalist make-up look and is seen singing inside a recording studio.

Fans were quick enough to rush to the comments section of the post to share their love and enthusiasm. One fan wrote, “You are such a beautiful soul I can’t take my eyes off you Shehnaaz .. lots of love to you. And more power to heal the world with your healing.” Another fan commented, “Wow so beautiful. loved it Keep shining.”

One of the fans guessed the reason behind Shehnaaz Gill dropping a music video today. He wrote, “Happy birthday ashok uncle.. This one is for you and for our chand #Sidharthshukla from all .. Thank you moti baby. I knew today’s this surprise for whom.. Keep shining.” Ashok Shukla was Sidharth Shukla’s father and it’s the former’s birth anniversary today.

Lately, fans are loving the singing videos being shared by Shehnaaz. Talking about her passion for singing, the actor-singer had previously told Times of India, “I will focus more on my singing career. I want to be a playback singer and make my name big. I have some projects including films in my hand. As an actress, I always wanted to become a versatile actor who can play any role or part.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

