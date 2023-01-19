Amid rumours of Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill dating, fans welcome cricketer with ‘Sara Sara’ chant during India Vs Sri Lanka match

As rumours about the romance between Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill gather momentum, fans chanted ‘Sara Sara’ during a match against Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded ODI series. In a new video, Shubman stands on the pitch and waves at the stands, while fans chant Sara’s name near the boundary rope.

On the Reddit page, fans flooded the post with comments, with some wondering whether it was ‘too soon’ to predict a romance between the two, while others questioned whether it was Sara Tendulkar they were referring to. Another fan wondered whether Sara Ali Khan, who is famous for writing her couplets on Instagram, has written one for him and even tried imagining what it would be. One fan wrote, “This man is fire, Sara should never break up with him,” while another observed, “Looks like he doesn’t care?”

The rumours began to brew last August, after the two were spotted by a fan at a restaurant. The short video, originally shared on TikTok, saw a woman saying that she just ‘saw Sara at Bastian’. In another video, the two were spotted exiting the same hotel in New Delhi, and later they apparently sat next to each other on a flight. The first video showed Sara exiting a hotel, and as the camera panned around, a man who fans claimed to be Shubman walked out. A second video showed Sara taking selfies with fans aboard a plane, and later taking her seat next to a man who appeared to be wearing the same headphones as the ones the person in the first video was wearing.

When asked to address the rumours last year in November, Shubman fuelled the speculation further. In an appearance on the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by Sonam Bajwa, he was asked if he was dating Sara. He answered, “Maybe.” Sonam pressed him further, “Sara ka sara sach bolo (Tell the whole truth),” and Shubman replied, “Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). May be, maybe not.” When he was asked to name the fittest actor in Bollywood, he replied, “Sara.”