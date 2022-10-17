scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Fans call Anil Kapoor ‘GOAT’ and ‘Legend’ after he performs with the Norwegian dance group Quickstyle

Anil Kapoor posted a new reel to Instagram in which he is seen teaching the dancing group QuickStyle some important lessons.

anil kapoorAnil Kapoor joined the Norwegian group of dancers. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor collaborated with the dance group ‘Quick Style’, which is an all-men group based in Norway. Anil and the boys performed on the song, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha’ and the result is hilarious. 

In the video, the group of lads turn to look at the dancer who is portraying a woman as he crosses in front of them. Anil, who is standing in the corner, instructs the boys to turn around and he starts to move in the opposite direction of the woman with all the boys following him.  The woman can then be seen moving in the same direction as the boys. They wrote in the caption, “Always listen to the seasoned one.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Fans loved the collaboration and they took to the comment section and said, ‘best thing on the internet today.’ One of the fans wrote, “Damnnnnnn, Anil Kapoor is the GOAT!,” another fan wrote, “I’m here for Anil Kapoor, he is one awesome dude..”

The Quick Style recently took the internet by storm when they performed on the song Kala Chashma during the wedding of one of their dancers. Talking about their love for Hindi songs, they told Hindustan Times, “Growing up, we had Bollywood music playing in our house, besides Arabic and Pakistani songs. We were familiar with that, and my sister would also send us those songs. That’s how we started dancing to Hindi tracks.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

On the work front, Anil recently wrapped the Indian remake of The Night Manager. He also has Fighter with  Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The actor will also be seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 10:42:43 am
