Fans burst crackers during Salman Khan’s Tubelight screening in theatre, shocking video goes viral

Salman Khan lights up theatre screens. But as Tubelight released, some of Salman fans took it too far when they literally tried to put the screen on fire by bursting crackers inside a theater in Malegaon. It is a given that watching a Salman Khan movie with fans in the theatre is an experience unlike any. Sometimes, you would see money being thrown at the star when he comes on screen, the flowers, and other things. However, this is probably the first time when fans have celebrated Salman’s release with fireworks.

Earlier, a Malegaon theatre witnessed a similar scene when fans burst crackers during Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. A video showing this had gone viral.

The video went viral on social media and many were shocked to see that there were no interruptions from the theatre authorities initially. Whistles and catcalls seem too passe for this crowd. While trade analysts are talking about Tubelight riding low with every passing day, videos like this does make one wonder how it is possible for a star to not ring in money when he receives so much adulation.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu in pivotal roles. The film released on June 23, and has since been a disappointment to trade analysts who expected the film to break barriers. Especially after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was another collaborative work of Kabir and Salman. So far the film has collected Rs 83.86 crores.

Salman Khan is currently looking forward to Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger also starring Katrina Kaif. He is also a part Karan Johar’s film, which stars Akshay Kumar as well.

