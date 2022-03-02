Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan to reveal his look from Pathaan, actor says ‘What look, it’s my same handsome self’

Shah Rukh Khan fans got an unexpected treat on Wednesday as the actor shared the first teaser of his much-awaited film Pathaan. While the audience got to see Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the video, Shah Rukh’s look was not revealed. In an AMA session on Twitter, when a fan asked him when he was going to reveal his look, the actor gave a witty reply.

“I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self…,” he replied.

I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self… https://t.co/Zm0toeAEq6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

From his silhouette, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan has grown his hair for the film. The audience got to see a glimpse of his long-haired avatar in a recent soft drink commercial as well. So when a fan asked how long it took him to grow his hair, Shah Rukh replied, “Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta…ghar ki kheti hai na!! #Pathan.”

Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta…ghar ki kheti hai na!! #Pathan https://t.co/6ADyx9QGKn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

SRK is returning to the movies after five years. When a fan asked how he felt announcing a film after a long gap, the actor replied, “It didn’t feel new or strange. When u are in the hearts of people like you…you don’t miss you!!! #Pathan.” Talking about returning to the sets of a film, he wrote, “I only love and breathe films….set is where I belong. So it was like going back home.”

Fans couldn’t let go of this opportunity to ask SRK about his other upcoming films but the actor stayed tight-lipped about the same. “Yeh to enjoy karlo…sab aa jaega….kahaan jayega. All being made to entertain you all only,” he wrote on Twitter.

Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.