Fanney Khan trailer: Anil Kapoor goes the extra mile for his daughter, and there is kidnapping involved!

Fanney Khan’s trailer is out. Anil Kapoor as Fanney Khan is a doting father who is ready to go to any lengths to make his daughter Lata live her dream of becoming a singer. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is singing sensation Baby Singh who, like any other superstar, is paid a whopping amount just for making a public appearance and Rajkummar Rao is a fan of Baby who eventually falls in love with her.

The trailer opens with an introductory shot of Kapoor as ‘orchestra ke fankaar’ Fanney Khan of the 90s. The very next moment we are in 2018, as we are introduced to Kapoor’s daughter Lata who is not ready to sing the “sau saal puraane gaane” of her father’s choice. But as she sings “Sheila Ki Jawaani”, she is fat shamed by her peers. It is this humiliation of his daughter which makes a middle-class family man Fanney Khan determined to make an album for his daughter. But where will he get the money for the album? This is when Aishwarya enters the scene. Kapoor makes a plan to kidnap the superstar (Rai) with Rajkummar Rao and what follows next probably makes for the narrative of the Atul Manjrekar film.

According to Kapoor, Fanney Khan is the story of a man who fulfils his dream through his daughter. It is a film for every talented man who was denied an opportunity in life. In the trailer, we also hear Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famous song “Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai” and the 61-year-old actor has also revealed that the audience will see a recreated version of iconic chartbuster, “Badan Pe Sitaare Lapete Hue.”

From the look of it, Fanney Khan seems to be a joyful and a heartwarming movie which beautifully captures the love of a father for his daughter. It is an official remake of 73rd Academy Awards nominee and Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and T-Series, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 3.