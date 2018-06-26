Fanney Khan teaser release LIVE UPDATES

Fanney Khan teaser live updates: The Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai starrer is slated to hit screens on August 3, 2018. Fanney Khan teaser live updates: The Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai starrer is slated to hit screens on August 3, 2018.

The teaser of Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is out. Recently, the makers had also revealed the first poster of the film which featured Anil showing his back to the camera with images of celebrated singer Mohammed Rafi popping from behind.

Fanney Khan revolves around a struggling singer who wants to make a name for himself in the world of music. The film is an official remake of the Belgian movie Everybody’s Famous!, which was written, produced and directed by Dominique Deruddere. Everybody’s Famous! was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 73rd Academy Awards.

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai is playing the role of a popular singer, while Rajkummar Rao plays her love interest in the film. Fanney Khan will release on August 3, 2018.