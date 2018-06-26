Fanney Khan teaser release LIVE UPDATES

The teaser of Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is out. Recently, the makers had also revealed the first poster of the film which featured Anil showing his back to the camera with images of celebrated singer Mohammed Rafi popping from behind.
Also Read | Fanney Khan teaser: Anil Kapoor is a Khan with a difference
Fanney Khan revolves around a struggling singer who wants to make a name for himself in the world of music. The film is an official remake of the Belgian movie Everybody’s Famous!, which was written, produced and directed by Dominique Deruddere. Everybody’s Famous! was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 73rd Academy Awards.
According to reports, Aishwarya Rai is playing the role of a popular singer, while Rajkummar Rao plays her love interest in the film. Fanney Khan will release on August 3, 2018.
"Yess!!! I had the privilege of watching the promo of #FanneyKhan last week.... only one word to describe it - OUTSTANDING!!!!! Majjah Aa Gaya!!!! Can’t wait to watch it again... @AnilKapoor has hit it of the park," Riteish Deshmukh said via Twitter.
Rajkummar Rao tweeted, "Here’s the teaser of #FanneyKhan. Har Insaan mein ek Fanney Khan hota hai. @AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @divyadutta25 @RakeyshOmMehra @AtulManjrekar @TSeries. Film releasing on 3rd of August."
The one minute long teaser begins with audience cheering for Fanney Khan and Rajkummar Rao’s voice decoding the meaning of the name. What follows next are elegant and beautiful glimpses of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But the one who leaves us spellbound is Kapoor who seems to be a passionate musician.
Also Read | Fanney Khan teaser: Anil Kapoor is a Khan with a difference
Sharing the teaser, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Jo khud apni kahani likhe woh hi hai #FanneyKhan...#FanneyKhanTeaser #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti"