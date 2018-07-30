Fanney Khan song Tere Jaisa Tu Hai: This Amit Trivedi track is about embracing yourself

Fanney Khan song Tere Jaisa Tu Hai: The recently released track from the film sounds old Fanney Khan song Tere Jaisa Tu Hai: The recently released track from the film sounds old

Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai starrer Fanney Khan’s latest track “Tere Jaisa Tu Hai” is nothing unique. The number sounds old, with the same clichés thrown in about achieving dreams and staying true to your roots. While all these are great qualities to espouse, the track is sung in a way that sounds overly dramatic.

Composed by Amit Trivedi, “Tere Jaisa Tu Hai” has been sung by crowd favourite Monali Thakur. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. And the sad thing is that despite the names attached to the song, it still fails to evoke the kind of emotions expected of it. The interesting thing here is that the movie is supposed to be about an aspiring singer, and therefore the soundtrack should have boasted of at least a couple of earworms and one really good track. Sadly, that is not the case.

The music video opens with a shot of Pihu Sand, who plays Lata Sharma in the film. Lata is getting booed off the stage after she attempts to impress the audience with her vocals. Moreover, she is being made to feel embarrassed because of the way she looks. The rest of the video is Lata trying her best to embrace herself as her parents (played by Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta) tell her to follow her heart.

Fanney Khan is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! It has been written by Atul Manjrekar, Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kapoor, P.S Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon, Kussum Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nishant Pitti and Virrendra Arora.

Fanney Khan will hit the screens on August 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd