Fanney Khan song Mohabbat: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true blue diva

The first song of Fanney Khan titled “Mohabbat” is out. “Mohabbat” introduces Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as singing sensation Baby Singh. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the song gets stuck in your head, especially the hook line of it. Choreographed by Frank Gatson Jr, the song witnesses Aishwarya in her elements. It is a treat for fans who have been waiting for the beauty queen to return on the silver screen.

Talking about the song, director Atul Manjrekar said, “The concept of the song came through Aishwarya’s character in the film. She is the number one singer and the most beautiful woman in the country. The song sees her character touring across India and performing in front of a live audience. For the sequence, we referenced recent concerts that featured Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay. That was the starting point.”

To make Aishwarya look like a diva in the song, Manish Malhotra was called on board for the costumes.

Fanney Khan revolves around a father (Anil Kapoor) willing to go the extra mile (even if that involves kidnapping) to fulfill his daughter’s dream of being a singer. Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta also play pivotal roles in the family entertainer.

Slated to release on August 3, 2018, Fanney Khan is an official remake of 73rd Academy Awards nominee and Belgian film Everybody’s Famous. It has been bankrolled by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and T-Series.