Fanney Khan song Halka Halka: Aishwarya Rai burns the dance floor in this vibrant number

“Halka Halka” from Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan has been released by the makers. The song, which is a recreated version of the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic of the same name, pales in comparison to the classic.

The latest version has been remastered with new sounds and lyrics to attract the youth. While it is vibrant and will be played across pubs and bars in the country, it has none of the charms of the Nusrat number. “Halka Halka” has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar. The music of the song has been composed by the beloved music director Amit Trivedi. And, the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

The two-minute-long music video features Aishwarya Rai showing off her moves as she grooves to the beat. The Bollywood star, as usual, looks lovely and glamorous in the song. The video is also composed of sequences from the already released trailer of the film, which shows us the chemistry of Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya.

Watch the Fanney Khan song Halka Halka featuring Aishwarya Rai here:

Fanney Khan is a musical based on the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! The movie’s plot revolves around how Anil Kapoor’s character wants his daughter to fulfill her dreams of becoming a singing sensation, and to make her aspirations come true, the father hatches a plan to kidnap the leading singer of the country, Baby played by Aishwarya in the movie.

Fanney Khan stars Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Atul Manjrekar.

Fanney Khan will release on August 3, 2018.

