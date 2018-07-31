Fanney Khan song Badan Pe Sitaare: Anil Kapoor dazzles in the revamped version of Mohammed Rafi classic

Fanney Khan song Badan Pe Sitaare: Anil Kapoor shines in every frame Fanney Khan song Badan Pe Sitaare: Anil Kapoor shines in every frame

Fanney Khan song “Badan Pe Sitaare” is out. The song features an in-form Anil Kapoor, who seems to have not aged a bit. From the first shot to the very last, Kapoor is seen dancing his heart out to the lovely track.

A revamped version of Mohammed Rafi’s original, the new version for the Fanney Khan soundtrack has been sung by the versatile Sonu Nigam. Nigam’s rendition of “Badan Pe Sitaare” is how you preserve the charm of the old while adding a dash of new to the mix. Amit Trivedi has done a commendable job with the remixed version, which makes it at once bright, fun and nostalgic.

Of course, in the video, the song has been brought alive by Kapoor’s grace and energy, which shines through in every frame. Kapoor makes a dramatic entry onto the scene with only his back facing the camera. Later he is joined by the ‘Jhankar Orchestra’ to bring the track alive. An enjoyable watch and pleasing to the ears – the two phrases that you rarely hear being said about remixes.

Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor as Fanney Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Baby Singh, Rajkummar Rao as Adhir, Divya Dutta as Kavita Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra as Karan Kakkad, Pihu Sand as Lata Sharma and Anaitha Nair as Rhea. Fanney Khan is a remake of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! which was nominated in the category of Best Foreign Language Film at the 73rd Academy Awards.

Fanney Khan has been directed by Atul Manjrekar and the music of the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi. The film will hit the big screen on August 3.

