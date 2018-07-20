Fanney Khan song Achche Din: Anil Kapoor is waiting for his life to turn around for good

Fanney Khan song Achche Din: The over two minutes long song features a gloomy yet hopeful Anil Kapoor. Fanney Khan song Achche Din: The over two minutes long song features a gloomy yet hopeful Anil Kapoor.

The third song of Fanney Khan titled “Achche Din” is out. “Achche Din” is about Anil Kapoor aka Fanney Khan waiting for his ‘achche din’. Kapoor, who plays a taxi driver in the movie, works hard to live his dream of becoming a singer through his daughter Lata. But, the Amit Trivedi composition points out the disappointment that comes his way despite his best efforts.

The lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil beautifully addresses the feeling of unfulfilled dreams of a man trying his best to make two ends meet and waiting for life to turn around for good. The over two minutes long song features a gloomy yet hopeful Kapoor. The camaraderie between the characters of Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is much evident and gives a hint to the bromance between the two talented actors in the movie.

The song “Achche Din” was released by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is in awe of Kapoor. Sharing the song on Twitter, she wrote, “Namaskar. Anil Kapoor ji ek guni abhineta hain. Mere Anil ji aur Boney ji ke saath bahut acche aur pariwarik sambandh hai,une mata aur pita ji se bhi mere acche sambandh the. Main Anil ji ki nayi film ko bahut shubhkaamanayein deti hun. (Anil Kapoor is talented actor. I have a friendly relationship with Anil and Boney Kapoor. I wish Anil all the best for his new movie.)” Replying to the singer, Kapoor tweeted, “Shukriya Lata ji. Aapki awaaz hamari prerna hai iss film ke liye. @mangeshkarlata humari umeed hai ki aapko #FanneyKhan pasand aaye 🙏🏻 (Your voice is the inspiration for this movie. We hope you like Fanney Khan).”

Namaskar. Anil Kapoor ji ek guni abhineta hain. Mere Anil ji aur Boney ji ke saath bahut acche aur pariwarik sambandh hai,une mata aur pita ji se bhi mere acche sambandh the. Main Anil ji ki nayi film ko bahut shubhkaamanayein deti hun. https://t.co/FLWF0IUJXt — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 20, 2018

In another tweet, the 61-year-old actor also mentioned that “Achche Din” is his favourite song from the Fanney Khan album. All the five audio songs of the movie have been released by the makers of the movie.

Fanney Khan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a pop sensational singer Baby Singh. The former beauty queen will be seen romancing Rao in the movie. Also, it is after a very long time that Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor will be seen in the same frame. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Anil Kapoor and directed by debut director Atul Manjrekar, this Hindi adaptation of Everybody’s Famous! will hit the theatres on August 3.

