Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai attend the special screening

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai at Fanney Khan screening. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai at Fanney Khan screening. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan is all set to release on August 3. The film, directed by Atul Manjrekar, is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous. Fanney Khan is the story of a father who wants to help his daughter realise her dream of becoming a successful singer and even though it might be beyond his means, he is ready to do whatever it takes to encourage his daughter.

A recently hosted special screening of Fanney Khan saw the cast and the crew of the film come together to celebrate their accomplishment. Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Pihu Sand, Divya Dutta and producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra attended this screening among others.

Here are some photos from the screening of Fanney Khan:

Anil Kapoor plays the lead role in Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor plays the lead role in Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai plays a successful singer in Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai plays a successful singer in Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Pihu Sand plays Anil Kapoor’s daughter in Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) Pihu Sand plays Anil Kapoor’s daughter in Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Divya Dutta plays a pivotal role in Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) Divya Dutta plays a pivotal role in Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai come back on the silver screen after 19 years with Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai come back on the silver screen after 19 years with Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is one of the producers of Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla) Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is one of the producers of Fanney Khan. (Photo by: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor plays a doting father and Pihu Sand will be seen as his daughter in Fanney Khan. The film also stars Divya Dutta in the role of Anil Kapoor’s wife. Aishwarya Rai plays Baby Singh, a successful stage artiste who is kidnapped by Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor’s characters. Anil Kapoor is shown to be an ardent fan of Mohd Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar in the film, so much so that he even names his daughter Lata.

Fanney Khan was initially scheduled to release in June 2018 but was then postponed and it will now finally hit the screens on August 3.

