Fanney Khan actor Rajkummar Rao: I have a man crush on Anil Kapoor

Fanney Khan is backed by a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. It also marks the debut of ad-filmmaker Atul Manjrekar and actor Pihu Sand who plays Kapoor’s daughter Lata in the musical drama. As much as music is an integral part of the film’s narrative, it holds a great value in the life of its actor Rajkummar Rao as well.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, speaking about the significance of music in his life, Rao said, “Music is the most powerful form of art for me. It can transport you anywhere you want. It has that power. Also, it helps me as an actor. There are times when I can’t crack a scene, so, I take help from music. It helps me go to places where I am unable to go otherwise. So I think music is the most beautiful thing created by human beings or by nature. Especially, the kind of music Fanney Khan has, it’s amazing. Amit Trivedi has done a fabulous work with the album of the film.”

Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in a still from Fanney Khan. Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in a still from Fanney Khan.

Anil Kapoor, who plays a father of a teenage girl in this adaptation of Dutch film Everybody’s Famous, feels music differentiates Indian cinema from the rest of the film industries on an international platform. “Music is an integral part of Indian films. Indian films are known across the world for its music and we become different from all other film industries because of music,” opined Kapoor.

He continued, “I have been very fortunate with music in my career. I am grateful to all the music directors, lyricists and playback singers who have given the music for my films like Mr India, 1942 A love story, Taal, and of course now Fanney Khan. All of them have some unforgettable numbers which will stand the test of time. Fanney Khan songs like ‘Tera Jaisa Main hun’ and ‘Achche Din’ are the ones that will stay with you even after 50 years from now.”

A few days back, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, director Atul Manjrekar talked about the chemistry between Anil and Rajkummar. He said, more than Raj and Aishwarya’s chemistry, one should look out for the bonding between the film’s two male leads. Validating the point further, Rajkummar said, “I have this man crush on Anil Kapoor. He is the most good looking man I have seen. Also, after working with him in two films, Fanney Khan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, I am like in awe of him, his energy, his giving attitude. He is full of heart and there’s nothing impure about him. I have experienced his commitment first hand on the sets.”

Fanney Khan is a story of a middle-class family man (Anil), who is ready to go to any length to make his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer come true. For this, he is not also afraid to kidnap a pop star (Aishwarya) with the help of his friend (Rajkummar). Things take a comic turn when the kidnapping goes wrong. Now whether this father be able to see his daughter as a singing star or not will be known only on August 3.

The 61-year-old actor Anil Kapoor also shared reasons why cinephiles should watch Fanney Khan this weekend. “I think its an entertaining film. Today, when people spend money, they want entertainment and entertainment is not necessarily action. It can be anything. So this is a purely entertaining film. For me, Fanney khan is the most commercial film that I have ever done.”

Echoing similar thoughts as Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao added, “I think the story, the characters and the way the film is made is phenomenal. I am very proud of the film and the way Atul has handled the story is amazing. The story of the movie is so sweet but it talks about so many other things like body shaming, aspirations, and dreams. Atul has added a pinch of entertainment in it as well. So it tells you so many things but in a light-hearted and a humorous way.”

