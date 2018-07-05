Fanney Khan posters: Rajkummar Rao is shocked and Aishwarya Rai is confused. But what is Anil Kapoor up to?

Fanney Khan new posters: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao leave fans excited for their film. Fanney Khan new posters: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao leave fans excited for their film.

A day before the release of the trailer of Fanney Khan, the makers have dropped new posters of the film. Featuring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao as ‘Kalakaar, Fankaar and Singer’, the poster seems to reveal and hide details about the three lead characters. The first poster which was released in the first half of the day had Aishwarya and Rajkummar as themselves but Anil had a mask of superstar Rajinikanth on his face. Tied to a chair, Aishwarya’s puzzled expression left the audience as appalled as Rajkummar in the poster.

Just when we were trying to decode the first poster, another poster of the film was shared by Anil Kapoor on his Twitter handle. This time, we get to witness the Jhakaas actor in his element as he appears as his character in the movie, Fanney Khan. Also, this time Aishwarya who reportedly plays a pop sensation in the film is even more bewildered as she points at two men standing behind her. Is she upset with them or are these two responsible for her kidnapping? Kapoor shared the poster on Twitter with the caption, “Meet the risk takers and the rule breakers of #FanneyKhan!.”

He had an interesting caption for the first poster as well. “Everything is fair in love, war & in a quest to achieve your dreams! How far will they go? Find out very soon! #FanneyKhan,” tweeted Anil. While the teaser of Atul Manjrekar directorial has already been released, the trailer of the drama will be unveiled on Friday.

Fanney Khan is an official remake of 73rd Academy Awards nominee and Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! The satirical comedy film, which released in 2000, narrates the story of a young girl who is forced to be a musical star by her parents. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and T-Series, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 3.

