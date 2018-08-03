Fanney Khan movie release LIVE UPDATES

Fanney Khan movie review: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Fanney Khan movie review: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

This week’s big Bollywood release is Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film revolves around a middle-class man who is ready to go to any length to make his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer come true. Fanney Khan also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand, Anaitha Nair and Girish Kulkarni.

Also Read | Fanney Khan box office collection prediction: Anil Kapoor film to earn Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1

Talking to indianexpress.com about Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor said, “I think its an entertaining film. Today, when people spend money, they want entertainment and entertainment is not necessarily action. It can be anything. So this is a purely entertaining film. For me, Fanney khan is the most commercial film that I have ever done.”