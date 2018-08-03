Fanney Khan movie release LIVE UPDATES

This week’s big Bollywood release is Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film revolves around a middle-class man who is ready to go to any length to make his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer come true. Fanney Khan also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand, Anaitha Nair and Girish Kulkarni.
Talking to indianexpress.com about Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor said, “I think its an entertaining film. Today, when people spend money, they want entertainment and entertainment is not necessarily action. It can be anything. So this is a purely entertaining film. For me, Fanney khan is the most commercial film that I have ever done.”
Recalling an interaction with Anil Kapoor at the beginning of his career, Shah Rukh Khan said, "He was so kind to me. For one or two hours, he kept on sitting with me, chatting with me and kept on telling me 'Tu kar yaar, picture mein kaam kar!' So, at times like these when you're trying out, when you're new, little source of encouragement or apnapan. When you see such a talented, hardworking actor talking with such an open heart to you, so from that day, till today, 'I love you because you are my Fanney Khan."
Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter: "Just saw #FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. @AnilKapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, @divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes."