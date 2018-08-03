Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
Live now

Fanney Khan movie release LIVE UPDATES

Fanney Khan movie release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Fanney Khan, starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 3, 2018 8:03:22 am
Fanney Khan release Fanney Khan movie review: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

This week’s big Bollywood release is Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film revolves around a middle-class man who is ready to go to any length to make his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer come true. Fanney Khan also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand, Anaitha Nair and Girish Kulkarni.

Also Read | Fanney Khan box office collection prediction: Anil Kapoor film to earn Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1

Talking to indianexpress.com about Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor said, “I think its an entertaining film. Today, when people spend money, they want entertainment and entertainment is not necessarily action. It can be anything. So this is a purely entertaining film. For me, Fanney khan is the most commercial film that I have ever done.”

Live Blog

Fanney Khan movie review and release live updates: Follow all the latest updates about Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta and Pihu Sand starrer Fanney Khan.

08:03 (IST) 03 Aug 2018
Anil Kapoor is my Fanney Khan, says Shah Rukh Khan

Recalling an interaction with Anil Kapoor at the beginning of his career, Shah Rukh Khan said, "He was so kind to me. For one or two hours, he kept on sitting with me, chatting with me and kept on telling me 'Tu kar yaar, picture mein kaam kar!' So, at times like these when you're trying out, when you're new, little source of encouragement or apnapan. When you see such a talented, hardworking actor talking with such an open heart to you, so from that day, till today, 'I love you because you are my Fanney Khan."

07:54 (IST) 03 Aug 2018
What a beautiful film, says Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter: "Just saw #FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. @AnilKapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, @divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd