Lata Mangeshkar on Fanney Khan: Nice to know I am remembered even now

Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

Fanney Khan is about a teenaged girl named Lata Sharma aspiring to be a singer like her legendary namesake, is designed as an ode to Lata Mangeshkar.

“It was always meant to be a homage to Lataji. All of us in the cast and crew of this film are her fans. For me, my greatest moment of triumph was when Lataji sang Lukka Chuppi in Rang De Basanti,” said Mehra.

Plans are now afoot to show Fanney Khan to the mega iconic singer who has inspired the film. Lata Mangeshkar doesn’t socialise much nowadays, she says she is curious to see how Fanney Khan has panned out.

“It is nice to know I am remembered even now. Rakeyshji and I have shared a warm equation since Rang De Basanti. I think Lukka Chuppi is the last song I enjoyed singing for a film. That he has honoured me (in Fanney Khan) is most gratifying,” she said.

Remind her that filmmakers and actors have similarly seen her as a benchmark of perfect singing for many decades now, and she laughs, “It’s God’s grace and the love of the people out there who have tolerated me for so long.”

Fanney Khan which stars Anil Kapoor in the lead also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The recently released trailer of the film, where Anil Kapoor is seen in a completely new avatar has received praise from the audience. The film which also marks the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar is all set to hit the big screens on August 3.

