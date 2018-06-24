Fanney Khan’s intriguing first poster shows Anil Kapoor as a struggling singer

Fanney Khan is slated to hit screens on August 3, 2018. Fanney Khan is slated to hit screens on August 3, 2018.

The first look of the upcoming musical comedy film Fanney Khan is out in the form of a descriptive poster. The poster shows Anil Kapoor from behind with small images of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi poking out from both the sides. He holds a trumpet in one hand and a lunch box in other. The image is supposed to show the portrait of an aspiration singer trying to make a name for himself in the cutthroat industry he finds himself in. As Anil Kapoor’s character pursues his dream, he also has to worry about his livelihood. Thus, the lunch box.

The metaphors are not very subtle, and the plot details are still scarce. We have only a faint idea about the story of the film. Fanney Khan is the official remake of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous!, written, produced and directed by Dominique Deruddere. Everybody’s Famous! was nominated for Academy Award for the Best Foreign Langugage Film in 73rd Academy Award ceremony held in 2001.

Fanney Khan is the official remake of Belgian film Everybody’s Famous! Fanney Khan is the official remake of Belgian film Everybody’s Famous!

The cast of Fanney Khan is great. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutt also star. Aishwarya Rai is reportedly playing a singing sensation, while Rajkummar is her love-interest. In Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai will be seen for the first time since the 1999 film Taal. Atul Manjrekar directs. Anil Kapoor can be seen in currently running Race 3, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Fawad Khan and Anushka Sharma. Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Hansal Mehta film Omerta.

Fanney Khan is slated to be released on August 3, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd