Fanney Khan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu makers get legal notice from Vashu Bhagnani

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has sent a legal notice to the makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Anil Kapoor’s Fanney Khan as his name as producer and distributor was missing from the credits of the Fanney Khan poster. The poster was released on Monday.

Vashu of Pooja Entertainment and Films has claimed his rights on the films via a public notice issued in Mumbai on Tuesday. He has named Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

“Yes, I have sent legal notices to Bhushan, Prernaa and Rakeysh on Monday claiming the rights to these films,” Vashu said in a statement.

“For Fanney Khan, I have the all-India distribution rights and I am entitled to producer’s credit, while in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, I have the producer title and a commitment of the all-India distribution of the film. I have documents supporting my claims, except for the distribution agreement of Batti Gul Meter Chalu which Prernaa had promised me would be made once the film goes on the floors but that didn’t happen.”

The notice claims that Vashu had entered into an agreement with Prernaa to acquire the rights for both the films. He is now wondering “how they could take over the projects when I have all the documents stating that I have the rights to them”.

However, T-Series maintains its claims of having valid and superior rights in these films and is prepared to take things to the court.

Maintaining their right over the film, Ankit Relan from the legal team of T-Series commented, “The number of people claiming parallel rights in these films is quite astonishing. We had filed a suit last month before the Delhi High Court against Kriarj, Gothic Entertainment, Ease My Trip and other such entities where, after considering all the materials on record, the Court had issued an order in Tseries’ favour observing that Kriarj did not have the right to grant any third party rights or create any lien over the film without taking the written consent of T-Series who was jointly producing the film Barti Gul Meter Chalu with Kriarj.”

“T-Series had never given any written consent to any such agreements or the grant of liens by Kriarj and accordingly its rights were upheld by the court which restrained all these parties from interfering in the exploitation of rights, including distribution rights therein by Tseries and held that only Tseries had the right to do so as per its co-production agreement with Kriarj. This Agreement, I want to clarify, was executed much prior to the Agreement under which Pooja films and Vashu ji are claiming rights under. Given the protection already offered by the court against other similarly placed claimants, I don’t see how Vashu ji’s claims will hold up in court,” he concluded.

(With inputs of IANS)

