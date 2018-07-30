Fanney Khan actor Anil Kapoor: If Rajkummar Rao wasn’t there, I wouldn’t have enjoyed doing the film so much

The characters of Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao plot the kidnapping of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan. The characters of Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao plot the kidnapping of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan.

In Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor plays a father whose daughter aspires to become a singer only to be fat-shamed and demoralised by others. To help her fulfill her dream, Anil aka Fanney Khan kidnaps a popular singer Baby Singh played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with the help of Dilshad Khan aka Rajkummar Rao.

During a Facebook live, Anil talked about teaming up with Aishwarya after a gap of 17 years along with working with the young breed of actors including the current favourite, Rajkummar. Replying to one of the questions posed by indianexpress.com, the 61-year-old said, “I’ve learned a lot from Rajkummar Rao. I saw his Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi twice. I feel he gets into the skin of the character. He is very natural. He is very real and very down to earth. No attitude. He just wants to work. So when I was working with him, I felt he is very comfortable in his work. In the last one and a half years, life has given him a lot. But it isn’t visible on his face. He knows his job but still, he is very humble about it. And he wants to work.”

Adding more about his experience of working with Rajkummar in Fanney Khan and his next film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the actor added, “I’m doing two films with him. It’s been a pleasure to work with him. One is Fanney Khan and the other one is Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Somewhere I feel if these two didn’t have Rajkummar, I wouldn’t have enjoyed doing it so much. Because, now for me, it’s more about the journey on a film’s set. I need to work with good people. I feel this was God’s blessing that both the films had Rajkummar. So, a lot of things I learned – his loyalty towards his friends, his girlfriend which is very rare in today’s world. I feel he is an honest man because those who got associated with him when he began his career, he still stands by them despite success or failure. That’s where your character is visible. So this is what I admire about people.”

Fanney Khan is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous. It is set to release on August 3.

