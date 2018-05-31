Fanne Khan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film postponed to August 3

Fanne Khan stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanne Khan stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The much-awaited Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanne Khan will release on August 3 now. The makers on Thursday announced the new date of the film which was earlier scheduled to open on July 13.

Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanne Khan is the official adaptation of Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous (2000). The musical comedy, Fanne Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfil the dream of his son who is an aspirational singer. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film, Rajkummar Rao will be portraying her love interest.

The pictures from the sets which surfaced earlier, went viral on the internet, leaving the audience intrigued.

Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series, recently came onboard as the producer of the film along with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s ROMP.

Rajkummar Rao had recently shared his experience of working with Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor on sets of Fanne Khan. “Fanne Khan has shaped out quite well. I am very happy with the film. I had a great experience working with both Aishwarya and Anil Sir,” he told IANS.

The film also stars National Award winner Divya Dutta and Karan Singh Chhabra in supporting roles. Fanne Khan would have Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor reteaming after almost two decades on screen. Their last film was Taal.

Fanne Khan will now face a box office clash with Irrfan Khan’s Karwaan, which would also mark the debut of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. Karwaan’s release date had also got shifted from August 10 to August 3.

Interestingly, Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was earlier scheduled to arrive on August 3 too, but it got postponed to March 1 next year, leaving Fanne Khan and Karwaan for a face-off.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been directed by Dibaker Banerjee and stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd