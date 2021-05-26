Fanaa turns 15: Aamir Khan had a ‘pathetic’ impression of Kajol, thought she was a ‘brat, difficult to deal with’

Kunal Kohli’s Fanaa was special for the very reason that it starred Aamir Khan and Kajol opposite each other for the first time. When we think of the film, we instantly recall their chemistry, which was beautifully supported by the music, composed by Salim-Suleiman. As the film, which released in 2006, completes 15 years today. We revisited a couple of videos and interviews that gave a sneak-peek into what went behind making the film and if Kajol and Aamir were as compatible off-screen as they were on it.

Aamir suggested to cast Kajol

In a video posted by YRF Films on YouTube, Aamir spoke about how, the moment he heard the script, he knew Kajol was fit for the role of Zooni Qadri. “When I heard the script for the first time, I said there is only one person I can see in the role of Zooni and that is Kajol. But there is only one problem, if she will do the film, I might not be in it. And then I said if she gets to know I am a part of the film, she will say no.” He added, “I never thought we will ever get down to work together. It seemed impossible because we both have a different style of acting.”

Aamir and Kajol had bad first impressions on each other

Aamir questioned Kajol about her first impression of him. “I didn’t have an impression. The only impression I wanted to make was my fingers prints on your neck. Beyond that, I thought and I still do think that you are completely and a little too much into you job. Despite that, you are not such a bad guy,” joked Kajol. Aamir, on the contrary, felt that Kajol is a “brat” and would be difficult to deal with.

“My impression of you was pathetic to begin with. I kind of felt that you are a brat and difficult to deal with. After doing Fanaa, it has changed. It was a pleasure to work with you, which is very rare,” the actor said.

Aamir felt Fanaa is a mix of commercial and artsy film

In a video, Kajol asked Aamir about how he decides on a script. “I did different films for different reasons. There have been times I loved the script but had grave doubts about how it will work with the audience and at the box office. For instance, I loved Lagaan. There were so many things going against it. I eventually decided to produce it. I made it despite knowing that it might not work at box office. Rang De Basanti was same. It was so dicey. But I loved it. Raja Hindustani is a film I knew why I did because I wanted to reach the masses, connect with wider base of the audience. Fanaa is more of a mix of both worlds,” Aamir quipped.

Kajol was offered Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Kunal Kohli told The Hindustan Times that he wasn’t sure if Kajol will agree to do Fanaa because she was also offered Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

“Karan [Johar] was casting for KANK (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) at that time, and since Kajol and he were thick friends, Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I thought she would work in that film. But when we approached her, she gave her nod at the first narration,” he said.

Aamir and Kajol starred in Fanaa for the first time in a forever!

“Fanaa is the first and the last film till date where both the actors were paired opposite each other. So convincing both, Aamir and Kajol, and having them on board for the film remains my best memory of Fanaa,” Kunal told HT.