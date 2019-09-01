Fan walks 900 kms to meet Akshay Kumar

Parbat, an ardent fan of Akshay Kumar, recently walked over 900 kms to meet the Mission Mangal actor. Kumar shared a video of his interaction with Parbat on Twitter.

“Met Parbat today, he walked over 900km all the way from Dwarka. He planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation,” the actor tweeted.

In the video, Parbat says the reason he walked over 900 kms was to show Akshay Kumar that he is also fit like his idol. He also mentions that he has come all the way from Dwarka, Gujarat and it has taken him 18 days to reach Mumbai. Parbat even walked at night to make sure he reaches by Sunday. Kumar is seen advising Parbat to not do this again as it may be unsafe.

The Mission Mangal actor also shared a picture of himself with his fan and reiterated that he didn’t want his fans to do such things for him. He instead pushed them to focus their time in bettering their life.

It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things…focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest 🙏🏻 Wishing Parbat all the very best pic.twitter.com/BvrP2JSDdc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 1, 2019

