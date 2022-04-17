Fan photoshops Rishi Kapoor into family photo from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, Riddhima Kapoor reacts

Neetu Kapoor had earlier spoken about how she wished that her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor could witness Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Now, a fan of Neetu has photoshopped Rishi into a family photo from Ranbir-Alia’s wedding. And the viral video has caught the attention of Neetu and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The original picture features Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In the photoshopped picture, the fan placed Rishi Kapoor right above Neetu. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Riddhima wrote, “Love this edit! Thank you for sharing.” The video was orignally shared on an Instagram page named DesignGiri India. “Now the frame is complete,” the caption of the video read. The video received an overwhelming response from Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s fans.

Neetu, who is set to make her television debut as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, will be attending the grand finale of Hunarbaaz. During the finale of the reality show, she will celebrate Ranbir and Alia’s wedding with Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar.

In a promo video, Neetu Kapoor is seen remembering Rishi Kapoor. “This was Rishi ji’s last wish ki unke bete ki shaadi ho. I was seeing that his wish was coming true. I wish he was there to see it. But he is watching,” she said. Earlier this week, she shared a picture of herself with Ranbir and wrote, “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab ❤️ your wish has been fulfilled.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14. Their wedding was a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. The couple also hosted a party on Saturday.