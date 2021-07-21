scorecardresearch
Fan calls R Madhavan her ‘future husband’, his reaction wins over the internet

R Madhavan's humble response has won over the internet.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2021 4:42:59 pm
madhavan photosR Madhavan is back to shooting in Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/actormaddy)

Actor R Madhavan continues to defy age where his fans are concerned. In a latest Twitter exchange, the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star gave the most adorable reply to a follower, who called Madhavan her “future husband”. Madhavan often engages with his fans on Twitter.

Madhavan had on Sunday shared a mirror selfie, revealing that he’s back on sets shooting for his next project in Mumbai. The text on his picture said “Mumbai shoot… Feels great to be back on the floors.” Soon after, fans flooded his post with comments about his good looks and how he is ‘ageless’.

One such fan wrote “See, I don’t like this, you’re too perfect. How would I even settle for a man anything lesser than this? All the best, future husband.” Madhavan, in a shy reply, wrote back to her, “Oh no I’m just very good at hiding my flaws… ha ha ha There are imperfections galore.”

Madhavan, along with his wife Sarita Birje caught up with Shilpa Shirodkar in Dubai recently. Shilpa also shared a photo with the couple on Instagram and wrote, “An afternoon well spent with the sweetest and most humble couple @msaru15 thank you for making it happen and @actormaddy looking forward to seeing you again soon over lots more chitchatting #lifeindubai #friends #family.”

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Maara, the Tamil remake of Malayalam movie Charlie. He will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which the actor has also directed.

