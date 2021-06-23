Fan asks Sonu Sood to send Kane Williamson back to the pavilion, actor’s witty reply wins the internet

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s social media handles have become helplines for people amid the pandemic. It also sometimes becomes a source of humour as fans make some funny requests.

In a recent tweet, a fan asked Sood to “Please Williamson ko pavilion bhej do (Please send Williamson back to the pavilion).” This was in reference to the World Test Championship final where Kane Williamson was handling India’s bowling attack quite well. The Indian side was trying everything to get him out, but the New Zealand captain continued to play well.

Soon after the fan tweeted, Williamson got out at 49 runs, and the actor replied, “हमारी टीम में ऐसे दिग्गज हैं जो खुद ही भेज देंगे। देखा, गया ना। (Our team has such excellent players that they will do it themselves. See, he got dismissed.)

Sonu Sood is doing his bit amid the pandemic. During the second wave of coronavirus, Sood arranged medical equipment, oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. Last year, the actor helped migrant workers reach their villages amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.