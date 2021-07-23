Fan asks Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella if they can adopt her son Arik, here’s what she said

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is quite social media savvy. Apart from sharing her glammed-up pictures, the model keeps on sharing photos and videos with her partner and their son Arik. Being avid travelers, Gabriella’s Instagram page also has photos from their vacations and travels. On Thursday, she interacted with her followers through an AMA session, giving an insight into her ‘fit and fun’ side.

Most of her fans quizzed her on her workout and diet, and she calmly replied to all their queries. From sharing how she has been into ‘yoga and now pilates’, Gabriella shared that it has given her incredible results. She also replied by saying how rather than diet, she does intermittent fasting when home. “I also try to work out five-six times a week. I have been doing HIT sessions at home, running, walking, basically just moving. Also trying to eat right,” she replied to a fan who asked her for some health tips.

Promoting body positivity, the model schooled a fan who called herself ‘chubby’. Saying that everyone is perfect in their own way, Gabriella asked her to listen to their body and work accordingly. She also debunked the news that she lost all her pregnancy fat in 12 days. “It took me two years to get to my original weight,” she stated. The model also mentioned how she has struggled with body image earlier, given the industry wasn’t as ‘diverse as it is today’. Replying to a fan, she wrote how she was told, “I’m not all enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick. Basically whatever they didn’t like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things.”

Gabriella Demetriades shared her recommendations on books, perfumes and workout regimes. Gabriella Demetriades shared her recommendations on books, perfumes and workout regimes.

Coming to her personal life, a follower told her that they want ‘to adopt’ her son. Sharing a lovely photo of Arik, Gabriella coolly wrote, “No I’m kinda obsessed.”

The model-turned-actor then went on to share her favourite pictures with her boyfriend Arjun Rampal. And when someone asked what was her favourite Bollywood movie, she shared Rajneeti’s poster and wrote, “Not seen many but loved this for obvious reasons. However wish he didn’t die hahaha”.

She went on to share recommendations on books and perfumes and even shared her ‘no make-up’ photo on a fan’s demand. However, when someone asked for a ‘bikini photo’, Gabriella cheekily shared one where she fully covered in a dress.

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra. They ended their relationship in 2018. A few months later, Arjun made his relationship with Gabriella official, and they welcomed their son Arik in 2019.