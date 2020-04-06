Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Priyanka Chopra starrer Family is all about self-isolation

Short film Family has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India, Kalyan Jewellers and Amitabh Bachchan. Short film Family has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India, Kalyan Jewellers and Amitabh Bachchan.

The short film Family was unveiled by Sony TV on Monday. Over four minutes long, Family emphasises that in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is as important as staying at home.

Family is a made-at-home short film which features actors from across India, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar and Diljit Dosanjh. The storyline revolves around a misplaced pair of glasses and everyone’s effort to find it.

The proceeds from the short film will go towards the daily wage earners of the Indian film industry.

Virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey, Family has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India, Kalyan Jewellers and Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, a statement shared by Sony Pictures Networks India said, “Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative undertaken by Mr Amitabh Bachchan, WE ARE ONE has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded.”

“Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation. Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need,” it added.

