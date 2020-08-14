Sushant Singh Rajput case: Family members, celebrities demand CBI probe into actor’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members have been rallying for a CBI probe into the actor’s death case for the past few weeks and now, the family has received the support of many actors. On Thursday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti talked about getting CBI involved in the case and she soon got the support of Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra among others.

Shweta took to social media to share a video and a message that read, “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput”

Kriti Sanon, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2017 film Raabta, shared on her Instagram story, “I pray that the Truth comes out SOON.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure.. ” She added, “I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it’s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput”

Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi reshared Shweta’s post and wrote, “For you, the prayers never have and never will stop. Justice, peace and the truth – have to be served. Always praying that they will be served. This ordeal has been inordinately long & tough. All the strength and love to the entire family.”

Parineeti Chopra, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, shared on her Instagram story, “All That is needed, is the truth #JusticeForSSR.”

Sooraj Pancholi shared on his Instagram story, “I really pray and hope that Sushant’s family get the closure they need! They really deserve a proper CBI investigation, it has been a long battle for them already! They need to know what actually happened, and the World needs to know too! #CBIforSSR”

Daisy Shah took to Instagram and shared, “It’s almost two months since Sushant’s demise. It’s not easy… as if the pain of losing a son isn’t enough for the family that they have to go through so much emotional trauma. It’s time the #CBI takes up the case and give justice to Sushant and his loved ones. #CBIforSSR”