Friday, August 14, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Family members, celebrities demand CBI probe into actor’s death

On Thursday, Shweta Singh Kirti talked about getting the CBI involved in the death case of her brother Sushant Singh Rajput. She soon got the support of Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 14, 2020 12:31:43 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput cbiSushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members have been rallying for a CBI probe into the actor’s death case for the past few weeks and now, the family has received the support of many actors. On Thursday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti talked about getting CBI involved in the case and she soon got the support of Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra among others.

Shweta took to social media to share a video and a message that read, “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput”

Kriti Sanon, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2017 film Raabta, shared on her Instagram story, “I pray that the Truth comes out SOON.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure.. ” She added, “I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it’s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput”

Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi reshared Shweta’s post and wrote, “For you, the prayers never have and never will stop. Justice, peace and the truth – have to be served. Always praying that they will be served. This ordeal has been inordinately long & tough. All the strength and love to the entire family.”

Parineeti Chopra, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, shared on her Instagram story, “All That is needed, is the truth #JusticeForSSR.”

Sooraj Pancholi shared on his Instagram story, “I really pray and hope that Sushant’s family get the closure they need! They really deserve a proper CBI investigation, it has been a long battle for them already! They need to know what actually happened, and the World needs to know too! #CBIforSSR”

Daisy Shah took to Instagram and shared, “It’s almost two months since Sushant’s demise. It’s not easy… as if the pain of losing a son isn’t enough for the family that they have to go through so much emotional trauma. It’s time the #CBI takes up the case and give justice to Sushant and his loved ones. #CBIforSSR”

Live Blog
12:31 (IST)14 Aug 2020
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Sushant's case

"We have full sympathy for #SushantSinghRajput's family. Yesterday I just said that they should've some patience but it was shown that I've threatened them. Was that a threat? Trust Mumbai Police. If you think they're not doing a good job, then go to CBI: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena" ANI reported.

12:19 (IST)14 Aug 2020
Disha Salian's father files a written complaint against three people

According to ANI, Disha Salian's father Satish Salian has filed a written complaint against three people for spreading rumours about Disha's death. Mumbai's Malvani Police Station confirmed the same. Sushant SingRajput's former manager Disha Salian was found dead on June 8 in Mumbai.

12:01 (IST)14 Aug 2020
Please join us for Global 24-hour prayer observation for Sushant: Shweta

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kriti has asked for a “collective minute of silence on August 15” for her late brother.

On Thursday, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, of Gully Boy fame, took to Instagram and shared an old video of him dancing with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The video is from 2012 when Siddhant won a National Talent Hunt, and it was Sushant who was the judge of the competition. The two can be seen dancing on the Agneepath song "Chikni Chameli" with full gusto.

Along with the video, Siddhant shared, "College mein tha, B.com ke Saath Saath “the usual combo”- CA kar raha tha. Ek National Talent Hunt mein Part lia…Jeeta Main, Nache Hum dono. Mera Confidence uske baad Ufff..! (I was in college pursuing B.Com along with CA. I participated in a talent hunt. It was my win, but both of us danced. After this my confidence was on a high)"

He added, "Us raat soye nahi main aur mera Parivaar…Mera Naam Goonja Stage pe, wo bhi Sushant Singh Rajput ki awaaz mein! Wah! Meri Pehli Jeet, Meri Shuruwaat. (That night, my family and I could not sleep. The voice of Sushant Singh Rajput echoed in my ears as he took my name while announcing the winner. That was my first win, my beginning)"

Fans of the late actor have also started an online petition demanding a wax statue of the actor at Madame Tussauds, London. Started by a fan named Basundhara Ghosh, the change.org petition has so far received over 45,000 signatures.

