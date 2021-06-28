Family Man’s Chellam sir photobombs Sharad Kelkar-Priyamani’s photo, fans say ‘he’ll inform Srikant’

Chellam Sir from The Family Man has a separate fandom. So, when Uday Mahesh, who plays the character, photobombed Sharad Kelkar’s photo with Priyamani, Sharad refused to take umbrage. Sharad shared a photo with Priyamani on Instagram, where Chellam sir was in the background talking on the phone.

Sharad captioned the photo, “I hate photobombers but chellam sir i love you!” Priyamani responded to the caption, with laughing emoticon. Fans had a series of fun comments to make on the photo, saying that Chellam sir was going to inform Shrikant, and to beware of him. “Ab batayenge Srikant ko…” and “Beware of Shrikant now”, fans commented on the photo.

Chellam sir is a retired agent on The Family Man, and he helps Manoj Bajpayee’s character Shrikant Tewari thwart a terror attack. Chellam sir inspired a grand meme fest online, because fans answered that there is nothing that he doesn’t know.

During a Clubhouse session titled Inside The Writers’ Room – The Family Man, director Raj Nidimoru said that another actor was originally cast as Chellam sir but it didn’t fall into place. Eventually, Uday Mahesh was brought on board.

“A fun fact that I don’t think many people know is that we actually cast another actor and we shot for a bit. Not even shot, we were preparing to shoot, and it just wasn’t working out. Not working out because he was not well. Poor guy was just not in good health. He didn’t know what was going on… I think he hadn’t been acting for a very, very long time, so it just didn’t work out. We felt very bad and didn’t know what to do. Even he said, ‘excuse me’, because he was just not there at all,” he said.

The Family Man is streaming on Amazon Prime.