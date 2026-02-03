Family Business first look: Silver-haired Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma go all guns blazing in war for billions, legacy. Watch

Netflix India, as part of revealing its lineup of original shows and films for 2026, today launched the first look of the web series Family Business, marking a head-to-head showdown between Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The series centers on a high-stakes corporate battle, featuring a family tycoon war between visionary billionaire Jeh Davar (Anil Kapoor) and rising tycoon Sid Mehta (Vijay Varma). In the show, Jeh Davar grooms Sid Mehta to take over India’s largest conglomerate as his successor. However, tensions escalate when Sid’s character is abruptly fired, sparking a no-holds-barred succession battle that turns personal.

Co-created by Hansal Mehta (his second collaboration with Netflix following the highly successful crime drama Scoop in 2024) and Niren Bhatt, (the writing genius behind films like Bala, Stree 2, and Bhediya), Family Business is reportedly adapted from the infamous American drama series, Billions. The first-look promo, around two minutes long, gives audiences a taste of the intense showdown, showcasing Anil and Vijay clashing over legacy and power. As Anil declares, “This is war,” Vijay responds with equal intensity, “I’m bringing Jeh Davar down.”