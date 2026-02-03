Family Business first look: Silver-haired Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma go all guns blazing in war for billions, legacy. Watch

Family Business first look: The Anil Kapoor-Vijay Varma show is co-created by Hansal Mehta and Niren Bhatt, and is reportedly adapted from the American drama series Billions.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readMumbaiFeb 3, 2026 06:14 PM IST
Anil KapoorAnil Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Vijay Varma in Hansal Mehta's upcoming series, Family Business.
Make us preferred source on Google

Netflix India, as part of revealing its lineup of original shows and films for 2026, today launched the first look of the web series Family Business, marking a head-to-head showdown between Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The series centers on a high-stakes corporate battle, featuring a family tycoon war between visionary billionaire Jeh Davar (Anil Kapoor) and rising tycoon Sid Mehta (Vijay Varma). In the show, Jeh Davar grooms Sid Mehta to take over India’s largest conglomerate as his successor. However, tensions escalate when Sid’s character is abruptly fired, sparking a no-holds-barred succession battle that turns personal.

Co-created by Hansal Mehta (his second collaboration with Netflix following the highly successful crime drama Scoop in 2024) and Niren Bhatt, (the writing genius behind films like Bala, Stree 2, and Bhediya), Family Business is reportedly adapted from the infamous American drama series, Billions. The first-look promo, around two minutes long, gives audiences a taste of the intense showdown, showcasing Anil and Vijay clashing over legacy and power. As Anil declares, “This is war,” Vijay responds with equal intensity, “I’m bringing Jeh Davar down.”

Anil Kapoor The show centers on a high-stakes corporate succession battle between the two actors.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look

But the promo’s most striking moment comes at the very end, when Vijay’s character warns Anil that he will regret firing him, to which Anil claps back and says: “Jo regret karte hai woh baith kar biography likhte hai, history nahi” (Those who regret sit down to write a biography, not history).

Watch the first look of Family Business here:

The series also boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Raima Sen, Inayat Sood, and Madhoo Shah. Family Business is set to premiere on Netflix soon.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look
Dhurandhar
'In Shark Tank India only to taunt Aman Gupta?': Pitcher pulled up by Vineeta Singh
Vineeta Singh slams Shark Tank India pitcher for taunting Aman Gupta
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Lok Sabha, Opposition members, suspension,
8 Oppn members suspended from LS for 'shouting slogans and tearing up papers'
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement