Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Family Business first look: Silver-haired Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma go all guns blazing in war for billions, legacy. Watch
Family Business first look: The Anil Kapoor-Vijay Varma show is co-created by Hansal Mehta and Niren Bhatt, and is reportedly adapted from the American drama series Billions.
Netflix India, as part of revealing its lineup of original shows and films for 2026, today launched the first look of the web series Family Business, marking a head-to-head showdown between Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The series centers on a high-stakes corporate battle, featuring a family tycoon war between visionary billionaire Jeh Davar (Anil Kapoor) and rising tycoon Sid Mehta (Vijay Varma). In the show, Jeh Davar grooms Sid Mehta to take over India’s largest conglomerate as his successor. However, tensions escalate when Sid’s character is abruptly fired, sparking a no-holds-barred succession battle that turns personal.
Co-created by Hansal Mehta (his second collaboration with Netflix following the highly successful crime drama Scoop in 2024) and Niren Bhatt, (the writing genius behind films like Bala, Stree 2, and Bhediya), Family Business is reportedly adapted from the infamous American drama series, Billions. The first-look promo, around two minutes long, gives audiences a taste of the intense showdown, showcasing Anil and Vijay clashing over legacy and power. As Anil declares, “This is war,” Vijay responds with equal intensity, “I’m bringing Jeh Davar down.”
Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Aditya Dhar plays it safe by recycling the same footage, serving a forgettable first-look
But the promo’s most striking moment comes at the very end, when Vijay’s character warns Anil that he will regret firing him, to which Anil claps back and says: “Jo regret karte hai woh baith kar biography likhte hai, history nahi” (Those who regret sit down to write a biography, not history).
Watch the first look of Family Business here:
The series also boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Raima Sen, Inayat Sood, and Madhoo Shah. Family Business is set to premiere on Netflix soon.
BoAt CMO Aman Gupta invested Rs 15.3 crores in 10 brands on Shark Tank India 5. Aabo Rings, a wearable brand, asked for a Rs 1.5 crore investment for 1 percent equity, valuing the company at Rs 150 crores. The founders claimed to have a superior product to BoAt, leading to a tense exchange between Aman and the pitchers.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05