‘Fake FIR’: Shweta Singh Kirti on FIR against her sisters

Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted on Rhea Chakraborty's police complaint. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti, Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday termed the FIR filed by Mumbai police against her sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh as “fake”.

After a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty, the Mumbai police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, and a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi.

The FIR says that the accused “hatched a conspiracy and obtained false prescription on the letterhead of a government hospital for a banned medicine which is annexed under the NDPS Act and administered the same without supervising doses and quantity which may result in a chronic anxiety attack and which resulted in the commission of suicide.”

Reacting on the same, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Twitter, “Nothing’s gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR! #SSRFamilyStandsStrong #UnitedForSSRJustice #WholeIndiaIsSSRFamily”.

Shweta has been at the forefront of the family’s fight in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor died at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14.

