Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Fahad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan's exit

Sajid Khan stepped down as the film's director on Friday as multiple women came out to share their #MeToo experiences with him.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: October 14, 2018 8:50:38 am

Sajid Khan stepped down as the Housefull 4's director on Friday as multiple women came out to share their #MeToo experiences with him.

Farhad Samji will take over the reins as director of Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan stepped down from the role amid sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Housefull 3 director Farhad Samji will now direct Housefull 4,” a spokesperson for production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment told IANS via WhatsApp on Saturday.

Sajid stepped down as the film’s director on Friday as multiple women came out to share their #MeToo experiences with him.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar cancelled the film’s shoot until further investigation as even co-actor Nana Patekar has been accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta in an incident dating back to 2008.

“This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve,” Akshay had said on Friday.

