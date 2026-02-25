Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘doing absolutely fine’, family dismisses rumours of heart attack: ‘He went for a routine medical check-up’

A day after Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 63rd birthday on Tuesday, rumours began swirling on social media and reports began doing the rounds online that the filmmaker has suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalized at Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. However, now, his family has denied these rumours, claiming that he’s all hail and hearty.

On Wednesday, Bhansali’s family put out a statement through the Instagram Stories on the handle of his production house, Bhansali Productions. “Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care, and concern shown by everyone. Thank you for your continued support and wishes,” said the statement.