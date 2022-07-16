Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ new teaser has fans guessing who is pregnant. Watch

Updated: July 16, 2022 3:59:24 pm
Netflix has dropped a new teaser for the second season of the series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives on Saturday and it is just the kind of content that the fans of the show enjoy. The teaser features a conversation between Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Ananya Panday. It starts off with Ananya tossing the question, “Are you pregnant?”.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya reposted the teaser and wrote, “I love adding some tadka. Can’t wait for #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives.” Well, the fans can keep guessing as the teaser does not reveal who is indeed pregnant.
Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section as they kept guessing who was pregnant. One fan wrote, “OMG! Who is pregnant?”. Another wrote, “So excited for this show.”
The reality series first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the first season was quite popular among fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances.
Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the reality show focuses on the personal as well as professional lives of Bollywood star wives.
