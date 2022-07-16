scorecardresearch
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ new teaser has fans guessing who is pregnant. Watch

Netflix is back with the second season of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and the fans are already enjoying the teaser.

Updated: July 16, 2022 3:59:24 pm
Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Paday, Ananya Panday, Neelam KothariNetflix is back with Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2. (Photo: Bhavana Panday/instagram)

Netflix has dropped a new teaser for the second season of the series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives on Saturday and it is just the kind of content that the fans of the show enjoy. The teaser features a conversation between Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Ananya Panday. It starts off with Ananya tossing the question, “Are you pregnant?”. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya reposted the teaser and wrote, “I love adding some tadka. Can’t wait for #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives.” Well, the fans can keep guessing as the teaser does not reveal who is indeed pregnant.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

 

Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section as they kept guessing who was pregnant. One fan wrote, “OMG! Who is pregnant?”. Another wrote, “So excited for this show.”

The reality series first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and the first season was quite popular among fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances. 

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the reality show focuses on the personal as well as professional lives of Bollywood star wives.

