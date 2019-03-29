Anees Bazmee to direct the Hindi remake of F2 Fun and Frustration

Looks like remakes will never go out of fashion in Bollywood. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday took to Twitter to share that producers Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor have joined hands for an official Hindi remake of Telugu hit F2 — Fun and Frustration.

Taran shared a post on Twitter which read, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju [leading producer of #Telugu films] join hands for the official #Hindi remake of #Telugu hit #F2… #Hindi film will be directed by Anees Bazmee… #F2 stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada.”

F2 is a situational comedy about marriages and relationships. The Telugu film featured Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. While the movie itself had received mixed reviews from critics, it had been declared a box office hit by trade analysts.

Talking about F2, Venkatesh had earlier said, “A lot of people will relate to the film. They will identify with the concept of before and after marriage situation. I did this film because, after a long gap, it was a chance to show my comic chops. My previous outings like Guru and Drushyam were very different and serious subjects. To be honest, I am glad that I haven’t lost my comic chops.”

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, F2 was produced by Dil Raju with music by Devi Sri Prasad.