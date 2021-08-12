Express e-Adda with Manoj Bajpayee LIVE UPDATES

Man of the moment, Manoj Bajpayee, whom the audience cannot get enough of on their OTT screens, is our latest guest on Express e-Adda.
Bajpayee is the season’s current favourite– he captured the country’s imagination like never before with Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man in 2019 and went a notch higher with the show’s second season earlier this year.
But the golden run was not achieved overnight. Manoj Bajpayee’s current stardom is a result of decades of hard work, underlined by quiet hits, nationwide acclaim, crushing failures and the will to rise again.
Since his breakout role as Bhikhu Mahtre, a gangster with a big heart and a quick temper in Satya (1998), the Padma Shri recipient has consolidated his position as a powerhouse performer. He played a range of characters in films like Kaun (1999), Shool (1999), Zubeida (2001), Pinjar (2002), 1971 (2006) and Raajneeti (2010). His role of Sardar Khan in the much-talked-about Gangs of Wasseypur 1 (2012) only cemented his position further. Bajpayee delivered one of his career-best performances in Aligarh (2015), when he played the role of an ageing professor facing discrimination on account of his sexuality. In between several commercial outings such as Naam Shabana (2017) and Baaghi 2 (2017), he also delivered moving performances in Gali Guleiyan (2018) and Bhonsle (2018). Bajpayee won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bhonsle.
His terrific performances notwithstanding, commercial success mostly eluded him. But as India woke up to storytelling on digital medium a few years ago, Manoj Bajpayee found the stardom he always deserved. In the absence of the box office yardstick for success, Bajpayee’s career bloomed in the long-form story format that didn’t demand immediate returns but audience’s attention for a long time.
The overwhelming success of The Family Man and Netflix’s Ray anthology are prime examples. And there seems to be no stopping Manoj Bajpayee.
Talking of how the audience will consume content after the pandemic is over, Manoj said, “When we come back after the pandemic, there will be bruises. Will cinema or community viewing be of the same nature? It will not. We can continue to discuss it but we will not reach any conclusion. That time has not come.”
"Mumbai ka king aaj ke samay mei OTT hai. (OTT is the king of Mumbai now). OTT has completely changed the game that it is becoming difficult for people to make anything just in the name of entertainment. People want a good story, great writers, directors with vision, great performances… they are the real kings of OTT," Bajpayee said.
On being asked if he hears his voice when now he hears the words "Mumbai ka King Kaun?", Bajpayee replied, "I am not the king of Mumbai, but the kind of balance Satya portrayed, I understood that this audience is not ready for the kind of cinema that I want to do. So, I realised we should not shock or surprise them. We should go slow."
"I am coming on OTT, my films are coming to OTT. I am getting so many choices, so is Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Duggal and so many others. It is a democratic, ideal time. I am anxious if this amazing time continues," Manoj Bajpayee said about the current time in the film industry.
Manoj Bajpayee shares, "Many talents have been wasted because the film industry focuses too much on the box office, the commercial aspect of it. That has offended me. I have more than 50 names that were shabbily treated because they could not add any commercial value to their projects. I and my contemporaries had a difficult time because we could not attract the audience on the first day of the release. It is a lonely fight while trying not to deviate from the larger purpose. I have been a part of commercial cinema so that I could do what I originally wanted to do."
Manoj Bajpayee feels, "The relationship between an actor and a journalist is like a husband and a wife. Sometimes you like them and sometimes you just hate them for writing what they wrote."
