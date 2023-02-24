Express At Berlinale: The India story at the fest include Daahad, Brown, And Towards Happy Alleys

When you have Jafar Panahi at the wheel, what do you do? Sreemoyi Singh’s documentary ‘And, Towards Happy Alleys’ is filled with the positive presence of the celebrated Iranian filmmaker who has been in and out of prison for years, and as luck and cinema gods would have it, has recently been released. Once again.

To be presented at the politically-aware Berlinale is a good match for Singh’s film, in which the filmmaker speaks at length to Panahi and a few other filmmakers. A telling segment is spent with human rights activist Nasrin Soutodeh, who has also been imprisoned several times, and who represents the kind of vocal, independent woman the regime wants to silence.

Panahi driving around the crowded streets of Tehran, a hark-back to his own 1975 ‘Taxi’, is a knowing, effective device. He becomes the guide-mentor, providing valuable insights into a range of subjects that the documentary touches upon–pointing out the prison where he was incarcerated, chatting with his young artists, now grown up, in the 1995 ‘The White Balloon’, all the while speaking about the enormous difficulties fearless artists face in his country, and how filmmaking in exile becomes an act of subversion–his latest film ‘No Bears’ is a testament to the guerilla tactics even a seasoned filmmaker like him has to adopt in order to keep being heard.

While parts of the film feel like a meander, there’s something undeniably timely about ‘And, Towards Happy Alleys’, which was completed well before the anti-hijab protests hit the streets in Iran. Singh’s felicity with a shared language (she’s fluent in Farsi, which she learnt while doing her PhD in Iranian cinema) and an empathetic stance comes through strongly, especially when she sings, and gets the women and young girls she’s speaking to, to join her.

Chhatrapal Ninawe’s ‘Ghaath’, which was pulled out last minute from the 2021 Berlinale was back to claim its berth this year in the festival’s Panorama section. The triangulation of Maoist rebels- police force– politicos is a familiar mix, but Ninawe’s film, starring Milind Shinde and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles, adds layers to the simplistic silos these themes are usually framed in.

The reasons behind the pull-out could be many, and the messy negotiations which freed the film from the deadlock it found itself in are now safely in the past, but the challenges of making films which challenge the status-quo are quite clear. The director’s own tribal roots are a strong influence in the film which brings producer Shiladitya Bora back to the territory of his previous ‘Newton’, a tragi-comic look at the complicated strands of democratic India, which premiered at the 2017 Berlinale. Both Ninawe and Bora are delighted at the turn of events, and are now looking to taking the film to other festivals, and, of course, a release in India.

Zoya Akhtar is delighted too, to be back at the Berlinale. The 2019 Berlinale premiere of ‘Gully Boy’ in which Ranveer Singh sent his fans into a frenzy, was quite a triumph. This time around Akhtar is back with web-series ‘Dahaad’, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, which she has co-created with Reema Kagti, and shares a screenplay credit with Kagti and Ritesh Shah.

Set in small-town Rajasthan, ‘Dahaad’ features a bunch of local cops grappling with the sinister disappearance of a string of young women. The moderator complimented the creators on their move to the world of web series: the duo had already done the successful 2019 ‘Made In Heaven’. But ‘Dahaad’ is certainly a shift in genre, painting a vivid picture of a pocket of rural, caste-ridden North India, where there will be blood. After two episodes, which is what we were shown at the premiere, I’m now really curious to see how the rest of it will pan out.

And that’s not all. In the market section of the festival, you would have been able to catch a glimpse of Karisma Kapoor’s comeback in web-series ‘Brown’, produced by Zee Studios, and directed by Abhinay Deo. Kapoor plays a downbeat cop, a recovering alcoholic hauled back to investigate the brutal murder of a young woman.

The setting is Kolkata, and the cast includes the wonderful Soni Razdan, playing Kapoor’s mother. There’s also,in a welcome move, Helen. This one should be a zinger.