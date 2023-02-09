Exes Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spotted together again, fans want them to get back together immediately. See pics

Rumours about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s resurrected romance have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks. The two actors were spotted together again recently. Earlier this week, the ex-couple had shared photos from their time in Udaipur, but separately. On Wednesday, a paparazzo posted photos of Kartik and Sara talking to each other on what looked like a set. While Kartik wore a check shirt, Sara was seen in a white crop top and black tights. Fans were excited, and one commented, “Sartik is magical, no other couple can match their craze if they are back together.” Others hoped that they star in a film again.

One fan added, “They look like they’re in love.” ” Another added, “The way They are keep coming back to each other.” A comment “Feeling like nothing has changed, totally getting the old vibe from them. The eye contact.” Kartik and Sara had starred in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, when they were reportedly dating, though they did not confirm or deny this. On Koffee with Karan season 7, Karan Johar had mentioned that they had dated, but called it quits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On Tuesday, Sara posted photos from her Udaipur trip on Instagram Stories. While one picture showed the hotel she was staying at, she also shared a glimpse of a Rajasthani thali in another photo. On Wednesday, Kartik posted a photo of the lakeside in Udaipur, and wrote, “Now,” while tagging Udaipur in the location on his Instagram Stories. Hours later, he posted a video from a boat ride without showing his face. The rumours come in the midst of speculation about Sara dating cricketer Shubman Gill. The buzz gained momentum last year, when they were reportedly spotted exiting the same hotel in Delhi. Gill’s ambivalent response regarding the rumours further intensified the rumours, as he answered ‘maybe’ when asked if he was in a relationship with her.

Kartik and Sara’s romance began in 2018, when Sara revealed on Koffee with Karan Season 6 that she had a crush on Kartik and wanted to go on a date with him. During his appearance on the show, KJo mentioned this to Kartik and he blushed. Weeks later, the pair were confirmed for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, which failed to perform at the box office.

Kartik has Shehzada lined up for release next week. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in pipeline. Sara has around several films in the works. She has shot for Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and will also lead a patriotic drama, titled Ae Watan Mere Watan.