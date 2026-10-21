Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan attend Kunal Kapoor’s birthday bash with partners Saba, Arsalan

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have always stood by each other and continue to share a close bond. The former couple, who are also best friends, were seen attending actor Kunal Kapoor’s 49th birthday celebrations with their respective partners, Saba Azad and Arslan Goni.

The gathering took place on October 18 and brought together the actor’s close friends and family.

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Kunal, who shares a close friendship with Hrithik, shared pictures from the celebrations on social media. His wife, Naina Bachchan, also featured in the photographs. Actor Kunal Kapoor’s son was also seen in one of the photos but the face of the four-year-old was concealed with an emoji.