Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan attend Kunal Kapoor’s birthday bash with partners Saba, Arsalan

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Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have always stood by each other and continue to share a close bond. The former couple, who are also best friends, were seen attending actor Kunal Kapoor’s 49th birthday celebrations with their respective partners, Saba Azad and Arslan Goni.
The gathering took place on October 18 and brought together the actor’s close friends and family.
Kunal, who shares a close friendship with Hrithik, shared pictures from the celebrations on social media. His wife, Naina Bachchan, also featured in the photographs. Actor Kunal Kapoor’s son was also seen in one of the photos but the face of the four-year-old was concealed with an emoji.
Sharing the pictures, Kunal wrote, “Turns out turning a year older isn’t so bad when you’re surrounded by so much love. Thank you to every single person who called, came, hugged, danced, and sent me such loving messages. You made this one unforgettable.”
See the photos here:
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He also thanked Hrithik, Saba, Naina and Vratika Nakul Aggarwal for making the occasion special.
Hrithik responded in the comments, writing, “What a night! Love you mere dost. Happy year to you!”
Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014 but have maintained a cordial relationship over the years. The former couple continues to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.
Saba and Hrithik made their relationship public in 2022 when they arrived together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Saba is often seen attending Hrithik’s family gatherings and shares a close bond with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
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Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni.
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On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has made a surprise cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, marking the actors’ reunion on screen after 40 years. The Bollywood star appears as Roddy, a skilled fighter who comes to the rescue of Rajinikanth’s character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s action drama.
Rumours about a Bollywood star’s cameo had circulated for months, with Shah Rukh Khan initially being linked to the project. However, Hrithik’s appearance was kept under wraps, making his entry a surprise for audiences.
The cameo also marks the first film featuring Rajinikanth and Hrithik together since Bhagwaan Dada (1986), directed by Hrithik’s maternal grandfather, J Om Prakash. Hrithik was just 12 when he appeared in the film, which also starred Rakesh Roshan, Sridevi, Tina Munim and Danny Denzongpa.