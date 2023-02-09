scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Exclusive| Sanam Saeed on reuniting with Fawad Khan for Barzakh: ‘No ego or insecurity between us, picked up from where we left’

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed found widespread fame in India after their 2012 drama series Zindagi Gulzar Hai. They are back on screen with Zindagi Original Barzakh.

Fawad Khan Sanam SaeedFawad Khan Sanam Saeed's new show will have its global premiere at the Series Mania festival in France.
Time has passed, but the equation remains unchanged. Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed says reuniting with actor Fawad Khan for the new show Barzakh — a decade after their popular series Zindagi Gulzar Hai—was a seamless experience as both the stars have become wiser and better over the years.

Fawad and Sanam have come together for Churails director Asim Abbasi’s Barzakh, a Zindagi Original set to have its global premiere at the Series Mania festival in France, next month. The Pakistani show, produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, will feature Fawad in the role of a single parent, who is “charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost.” While Sanam plays the central female character, “who is mysterious as well as compassionate.”

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sanam said it was a “pleasure to work with Fawad” as both brought to the table the best of their craft. “We are working together after nine years, so we started from where we left off. Obviously, we have grown older, grown more mature, our craft has evolved, so there are more things to throwback at each other as actors, to surprise each other.”

Sanam said as soon as the loved on-screen pair were back on set, it was as if they never left. “The equation didn’t change,” Sanam said, adding that Fawad and her are extremely professional actors, who respect “each other’s space and allow each other to thrive.”

 

“We do our job with mutual respect, happiness and joy. That makes it pleasure to work together. People who have egos, or are insecure, that makes it difficult– but there is no such problem here. You just pick up from where you left off because there is mutual love and respect,” she added.

Shot in picturesque Hunza Valley in Pakistan, Barzakh blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting, and deals with themes of love, loss and reconciliation. Sanam said Barzakh will feature her and Fawad in a space that hasn’t been tapped into before.

“This time it is a very different dynamic, I hope people are ready for a different dynamic, because it is beautiful, stunning, breathtaking. It is very different from what we have seen on screen and all the actors have performed extremely different, diverse roles. I hope we are able to get the audiences to understand different types of acting, different roles we can play instead of typecasting us,” she added.

Barzakh is the only selection from South Asia at the festival scheduled to be held in Lille, France in March. The web series will be screened as part of International Panorama line-up, a 12-title competitive section and is also nominated in several categories such as Best Series, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor as well as the Student Jury award and the Audience award.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 17:06 IST
