Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Exclusive | Kartik Aaryan on Paresh Rawal confirming his name for Hera Pheri 3 and pressure on Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the Disney+Hotstar thriller Freddy, set to release on December 2.

Kartik Aaryan had a good year with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becoming a blockbuster success. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is surprisingly tight lipped. The actor was in news regarding his casting in Hera Pheri 3, after Akshay Kumar bowed out of the project due to creative differences and even apologised to his fans for not being a part of the loved franchise, co-starring Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Rawal, who plays the iconic Babu bhaiya character in the comedy, even took to Twitter and confirmed that Kartik will now star in Hera Pheri 3 even as an official announcement is awaited from the makers and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star himself.

When asked if was surprised that Paresh Rawal announced his name for Hera Pheri 3 , Kartik told indianexpress.com, “I am still surprised! That’s it.”

Also Read |Suniel Shetty on Kartik Aaryan joining Hera Pheri 3: ‘He doesn’t play Raju, not replacing Akshay Kumar’

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his latest romantic thriller Freddy. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial, co-starring Alaya F, will stream on Disney+Hotstar on December 2.

This will be his second film of the year after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik said the horror-comedy has empowered him and the “energy” is reflected in Freddy and his February 2023 theatrical release Shehzada.

“It gives it all the more energy. Shehzada is getting more empowered because of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Freddy is getting more empowered because of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success. Contrary to the pressure or the nervousness, I am getting more energy.”

 

Kartik said Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s glorious box office run has cemented the “conviction” people had in him and hopes it continues with Shehzada.

“Audiences and the industry can see the conviction with which I am working. They can see it. Even with a Shehzada they are seeing me for the first time in an action avatar. There is that conviction, self-confidence or belief… You need a different level of conviction to do all that.  The way the year has gone for me, it only fuels it, empowers me,” he added.

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is the official remake of the 2020 musical blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Allu Arjun starrer was a blockbuster, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 08:07:35 am
