Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Exclusive | Here’s the Bigg Boss 16 contestant who’s been signed by Ekta Kapoor for LSD 2

On Friday night, producer Ekta Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss 16 house and picked her lead star for Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, along with director Dibakar Bannerjee.

Ekta Kapoor- Nimrit Kaur AhluwaliaNimrit Kaur Ahluwali will star in Ekta Kapoor's production venture Love Sex Aur Dhoka sequel. (Photos: Varinder Chawla, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia)
Producer Ekta Kapoor had recently announced via a social media post that she will pick her upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’s lead actor from among the contestants of Bigg Boss 16. While fans were expecting her to choose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, indianexpress.com has exclusively learned that she announced Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the heroine for one of the segments in the sequel to Love Sex Aur Dhoka.

Ekta, along with director Dibakar Bannerjee, entered the Bigg Boss 16 house on Friday evening. After interacting with host Salman Khan, they made the big announcement. The producer-director duo engaged in a discussion on who could be the perfect fit for the film, after which they announced Nimrit as their pick. As per reports, her character in the film will be a contestant on a Bigg Boss-style reality show. The original Love Sex Aur Dhoka was also directed by Dibakar, and featured Rajkummar Rao in an early role.

A source close to the show further shared Ekta will also find an actor for Naagin 7 on Bigg Boss. “However, she did not reveal the name and asked everyone to keep some patience, and wait for the next update,” the source told indianexpress.com.

Also read |Bigg Boss 16: Meet contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, of Choti Sarrdaarni fame

Previously, Ekta signed the winner of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash, to play the titular role in Naagin 6. Last week, while bidding her supernatural series farewell, she shared that she will be back on the show’s set to find the female lead for her upcoming film.

Bigg Boss 16 is set to wrap on February 12. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has already won the ‘Ticket to Finale’, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot continue to fight for a place in the race to win the trophy.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 09:46 IST
